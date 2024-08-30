Remarks taken out of context: Telangana CM Revanth after SC’s anger

Hyderabad: After Supreme Court’s anger over his remarks, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy stated on social media that he holds the Indian Judiciary in the highest regard and has complete faith in it.

He clarified that certain press reports from August 29, which included comments attributed to him, may have led to the misunderstanding that he was questioning the judicial wisdom of the Court.

“I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he said on X.

Also Read SC lashes out at Telangana CM Revanth over remarks on Kavitha’s bail

I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.



I reiterate that I am… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 30, 2024

Supreme Court unhappy

The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 29, took serious objection to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the grant of bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy scam cases.

Revanth Reddy’s comments hinting towards the alleged deal between BJP and BRS for securing bail for Kavitha irked the Supreme Court.

“Is this a kind of statement that should be made by a CM,” asked the bench headed by Justice B R Gavai adding that such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

However the court stated that it was not bothered by criticism of its orders. “We do our duty according to our conscience and oath were taken under Constitution,” the bench added.

The bench also delivered a strong remark stating that if the judiciary doesn’t interfere in the legislature, then the same is expected from them.