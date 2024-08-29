SC lashes out at Telangana CM Revanth over remarks on Kavitha’s bail

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 29 took serious objection to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the grant of bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy scam cases.

Revanth Reddy’s comments hinting towards the alleged deal between BJP and BRS for securing bail for Kavitha irked the Supreme Court.

“Is this a kind of statement that should be made by a CM,” asked the bench headed by Justice B R Gavai adding that such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

However the court stated that it was not bothered by criticism of its orders. “We do our duty according to our conscience and oath were taken under Constitution,” the bench added.

The bench also delivered a strong remark stating that if the judiciary doesn’t interfere in the legislature, then the same is expected from them.