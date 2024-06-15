Hyderabad: TGSRTC makes arrangements for UPSC prelims exam students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for students taking the civil service UPSE prelims examination to be held on June 16 across 80 centre nationwide.

The prelims will be conducted in Hyderabad and Hanamkonda. UPSC GS Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am while the UPSC GS Paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4: 30 pm.

In a press release, TGSRTC stated that monitoring hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses for candidates has been arranged,

Buses are planned to reach the centres from bus stops and vice versa. A help desk is arranged for candidates to guide them to their respective buses.

Communication centres have been established in Koti and Rathifle. Candidates can contact:

Koti : 9959226160, Rathifile bus station: 9959226154