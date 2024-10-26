Hyderabad: TGSRTC to launch parcel home delivery service from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TGSRTC) will be starting its home delivery services on Sunday, October 27.

The services will be initially launched in Hyderabad from 31 areas as a pilot project. It will be soon expanded to other districts of the state, he said.

He said that parcels from TGSRTC logistics centres could be delivered anywhere in the city.

Also Read RTC bus runs over man on bike in failed overtake attempt near Hyderabad

He urged the people to make use of the home delivery services so that the logistics wing of TGSRTC could be further strengthened.

Charges for parcel home delivery

0 – 1 kg: Rs 50

1 – 5 kg: Rs 60

5 -10 kg: Rs 65

10 – 20 kg: Rs 70

20 – 30 kg: Rs 75

Above 30 kg: Rs 75, plus a combination of slabs.

For more details, one may contact 9030134242/ 9030135252, or visit www.tgsrtclogistics.co.in