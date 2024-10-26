RTC bus runs over man on bike in failed overtake attempt near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young man on a bike was run over by an RTC bus on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, October 24. The incident occurred when the bike tried to overtake the RTC bus in Shamirpet.

Sheikh Saklin of Karkhana Gadda, Karimnagar district, along with his friend Mohammed Furkan, were travelling from Karimnagar to Mehdipatnam on their bike when they met with the accident.

The bike collided with the bus, causing the riders to fall beneath the bus’s wheels. Reports indicate that Saklain, who was riding the bike, died at the scene while Furkan sustained injuries.

The incident came to light when a video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the brutal accident.

There have been 4,30,504 deaths from unintentional injuries and 1,70,924 deaths due to intentional injuries in India in 2022. From 2016 to 2022, there has been a marginal increase in deaths due to unintentional and intentional injuries. Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) are the highest cause of unintentional injuries (43.7 per cent).

The report noted that despite efforts to improve road safety, India continues to grapple with a high number of fatalities due to road traffic injuries (RTIs).