Hyderabad: Four new Metro express busses will be introduced between ECIL and Mehdipatnam, TGSRTC announced recently.

The four new metro busses service will begin on July 15 with a frequency of 13 minutes via Secunderabad, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills Road No. 7 and Masab Tank.

The TGSRTC officials said the first bus from ECIL to Mehdipatnam will start at 7 am and the last bus from ECIL to Mehdipatnam will start at 7.30 pm.