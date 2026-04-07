Hyderabad: TGSRTC told to pay Rs 88.94 L to injured man in accident

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) of the City Civil Court in Hyderabad has directed TGSRTC to pay compensation of Rs 88,94,658 to a bank employee who lost his leg in a road accident.

The victim, CH Maheshwara Rao, a resident of Kothapet in Hyderabad, was working at Telangana Grameena Bank. The accident occurred on October 31, 2018, when he was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend from Chennur to Neelwai.

A TGSRTC bus bearing registration number AP28Z 1049 allegedly rammed into their vehicle.

Maheshwara Rao sustained severe injuries in the accident, which ultimately led to the amputation of his left leg.

Legal battle for compensation

Claiming that he lost both his limb and livelihood due to the accident, Maheshwara Rao approached the City Civil Court seeking compensation.

After examining the case, the tribunal considered factors such as medical expenses, loss of income, and the long-term impact of the injury.

Tribunal verdict

The tribunal ordered TGSRTC to pay Rs 88.94 lakh as compensation. It also directed that an interest rate of 9 percent per annum be applied on the compensation amount from the date of filing the case until full payment is made.