Hyderabad: TGSRTC told to pay Rs 88.94 L to injured man in accident

TGSRTC held responsible for 2018 road accident in Hyderabad; tribunal awards ₹88.94 lakh to bank employee who lost limb and livelihood.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:19 am IST|   Updated: 7th April 2026 9:12 am IST
A Gavel
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) of the City Civil Court in Hyderabad has directed TGSRTC to pay compensation of Rs 88,94,658 to a bank employee who lost his leg in a road accident.

The victim, CH Maheshwara Rao, a resident of Kothapet in Hyderabad, was working at Telangana Grameena Bank. The accident occurred on October 31, 2018, when he was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend from Chennur to Neelwai.

A TGSRTC bus bearing registration number AP28Z 1049 allegedly rammed into their vehicle.

Subhan Bakery

Maheshwara Rao sustained severe injuries in the accident, which ultimately led to the amputation of his left leg.

Claiming that he lost both his limb and livelihood due to the accident, Maheshwara Rao approached the City Civil Court seeking compensation.

After examining the case, the tribunal considered factors such as medical expenses, loss of income, and the long-term impact of the injury.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Tribunal verdict

The tribunal ordered TGSRTC to pay Rs 88.94 lakh as compensation. It also directed that an interest rate of 9 percent per annum be applied on the compensation amount from the date of filing the case until full payment is made.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:19 am IST|   Updated: 7th April 2026 9:12 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button