Hyderabad: The last date for Haj pilgrims to file documents is May 6

Hyderabad: The Minorities Welfare Department Telangana State Haj Committee, in a press release, here on Saturday has informed that as per the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, the draw (Qurrah) of lots of Haj pilgrims for Haj-2022 was held at 5 pm at the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai via an online medium.

The pilgrims who have been selected online have to remit the first installment of Rs 81,000 either online or in the account of the Haj Committee of India with SBI or UBI by using the Unique Bank Reference Number in the specified pay-in-slip on the website.

The selected pilgrims also have to submit their medical screening and fitness certificate as per the format available on the website – (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) original international passport and other documents to the Telangana State Haj Committee on or before May 6, 2022.

The press release also mentioned that pilgrims should adhere to the last date of remittance of advance Haj amounts and submission of documents to the Telangana State Haj Committee of India, failing which their Haj seat will be canceled.

The Telangana State Haj Committee will arrange training camps in twin cities and districts. A meningitis vaccination camp will also be arranged for the pilgrims.

For more clarification contact – 040-23298793.