Hyderabad: Thief chats up woman, flees with gold chain

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the accused was wearing a helmet at the time of the offence, making identification difficult.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 5:25 pm IST
Image shows a gold chain on a dark blue background
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Hyderabad: An unidentified man allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman outside her residence at Amberpet on Tuesday, June 2, while she was returning home after purchasing vegetables.

According to police, the victim, Ratnamala, was entering Vedashree Apartments in the Durgabai locality when a man approached her and started a conversation. After speaking with her for a few moments, the accused suddenly snatched the two-and-a-half tola (29.16 gram) gold chain from her neck and escaped from the spot.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Amberpet police registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the accused was wearing a helmet at the time of the offence, making identification difficult.

Subhan Bakery

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and conducting extensive searches to trace and apprehend the chain snatcher.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 5:25 pm IST

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