Hyderabad: Thieves break into home in Falaknuma, steal valuables

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Ghouse Colony Falaknuma and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, cash and other articles.

The house owner Gulam Siddiqui said the family went to Maharashtra on October 23 and returned to the city on November 2, (Saturday). The miscreants broke the door of the house and entered into the building, the burglars took away six tolas of gold, 13 tolas silver, branded watches, cash Rs. 25,000 and a laptop.

The family lodged a complaint with the police and a case was booked. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. The police team visited the house and collected fingerprints from the cupboard and doors.