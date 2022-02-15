Hyderabad: Third edition of Hybiz TV WLA to be organized on March 7

Hyderabad: The third edition of Hybiz TV Women’s Leadership Awards (WLA) is going to be held on March 7. The venue of the event is Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli.

As per Hybiz TV, a noted online business channel, the aim behind the awards is to celebrate the success stories of exceptional women from all walks of life.

Every year, since 2020, the ceremony for the award distribution is held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

These awards are founded and conceptualized by Madishetty Raj Gopal and Dr. Sandhya Rani Janapati. They are given to women from 17 different fields including agriculture, arts and craft, CSR, education, fashion, finance, government services, health care, hospitality, human resources, manufacturing, media, real estate, retail, sports, start-up, and youth icon.

Yesterday, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Women and Child Development Govt of Telangana D. Divya and Assistant Director Integrated Child Protection Services Padmaja unveiled the posters for the awards ceremony.

The nomination for the awards can be submitted online (click here) before February 28. One can also dial 8340974747 for details.