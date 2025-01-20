Hyderabad: Those who didn’t apply for ration cards can do it at ward sabhas, says Ponnam

Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the state government was trying to provide 'Indiramma Illu' houses to those owning lands, as well as to those who didn't own any land.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th January 2025 10:59 pm IST
BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar says those who haven't applied for new ration cards can do so during the ward sabhas to be held from January 21.

Hyderabad: BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has said that those who have not applied for new ration cards can still do that at the ‘ward sabhas’ which will be held starting Tuesday, January 21 across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits.

During a review meeting held in GHMC head office with the GHMC commissioner, Hyderabad collector, district civil supplies officer, and GHMC zonal commissioners among others on Monday, January 20, Ponnam said that in addition to the applications coming in the ward sabhas, applications which came through the Praja Palana Seva Kendras, as well as through Prajavani petitions needed to be considered for issuing ration cards, which he said, was a continuous process.

Also Read
Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti canteen

He also said that the state government was trying to provide ‘Indiramma Illu’ houses to those owning lands, as well as to those who didn’t own any land.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th January 2025 10:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button