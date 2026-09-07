Hyderabad: Three arrested for gold, EV batteries’ theft

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police on Monday, September 7, arrested three people involved in separate cases of gold and battery theft and recovered 3.5 tolas of gold and four batteries worth Rs 10 lakh from them.

In the first case, the accused was identified as Kamineni Shivamohan Reddy, a former paramilitary constable, who allegedly cheated a woman of Rs 9 lakh and 3.5 tolas of gold after gaining her trust. Police said Reddy was earlier involved in similar cheating cases.

In the second case, the accused, Garikapati Venkatesh, allegedly committed a series of house burglaries in Asbestos Colony.

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He reportedly burgled three houses and stole a mobile phone, silver articles, gold and Rs 60,000 in cash. The police recovered the mobile phone and three grams of gold.

In the third case, the accused, Thota Guruvappa, allegedly stole four batteries, each worth Rs 2.5 lakh, from an EV charging station.

The batteries, worth Rs 10 lakh, were recovered from Guruvappa after a special team traced him to Giddalur.