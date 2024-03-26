Hyderabad: Three arrested for murder bid in Ashok Nagar

Hyderabad: The Ashok Nagar police apprehended three people for allegedly attempting to murder two individuals on Monday, March 25, and seized two knives from them.

According to the police, T Rajan, 34, of Ashok Nagar, and his friends were walking down 14th Street in Ashok Nagar on Saturday morning when accused Chezhiyan and his associates abused Rajan over a monetary disagreement. Chezhiyan and his accomplices then attacked Rajan and his friend Ashok with knives before fleeing the scene.

Two individuals who were injured are hospitalised. Rajan filed a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station. Following the investigation, police detained Vicky alias Vignesh, S Sarath alias Sarathkumar, and D Dileep alias Ravikumar.