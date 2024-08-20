Hyderabad: Three arrested for phone snatching, five phones seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) Zone in coordination with the Gopalpuram police on Tuesday, August 20 arrested three persons accused of phone snatching.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Mastan, 22 a resident of Ranigunj, Mohammed Yakub, 23 a resident of Secunderabad and Syed Mastan, 23 a resident of Musheerabad. The police recovered five mobile phones from them.

While Mohammed Masthan was previously booked under two NDPS cases by Malakpet and Osmania University police, Yakub was booked in four cases including murder and attempt to murder by Gopalpuram and Secunderabad police. Syed was booked under the NDPS Act by the Musheerabad police.

“Public are hereby advised to safeguard their belongings and make use of dial 100 to inform any such information to the police and to cooperate with Police authorities in prevention of crime, detection of crime as well,” said an advisory from the police.