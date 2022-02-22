Hyderabad: Three die after Innova driver loses control at Chevella

Hyderabad: Three persons including a five-year-old girl died on Monday after an Innova went out of control and crashed into three other vehicles at Chevella.

Police officials said that five youth belonging to the Old City had hired the Innova as they were returning from a party. The driver, identified as Jafer hit a Maruthi Swift traveling in the opposite direction before crashing into an Alto.

The collision between the three vehicles led to the death of 30-year-old Sravanti and her minor daughter Dhruvika. Twenty-year-old Faizal traveling in the Innova also died on the spot. Sravanti’s husband and her elder daughter suffered injuries.

Chevella ACP P Ravindra Reddy said that the accident occurred due to Jafar’s reckless driving. Another vehicle collided with the Innova from behind. A total of four vehicles collided during the accident. As a result a traffic jam was caused.

Normalcy was restored after police took charge of the situation.