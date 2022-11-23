Hyderabad: Three domestic helps held, 81 tolas of gold jewellery recovered

Hyderabad: Three domestic workers, belonging to Karnataka State, were tactfully arrested and remanded to custody by the Narayanaguda crime police and recovered 81 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 36 lakh.

According to Narayanguda PS Central Zone incharge DSP Sunita Reddy, the accused were working in the house of an event organizer Varun Joshi at the Old MLA Quarters in Hyderguda under Narayanguda police limits for the last 10 years. Recently, Varun Joshi shifted his residence to the Kawadiguda area. While the complainant was shifting the house hold articles, he discovered a steel box containing 81 tolas of gold ornaments was missing. As all efforts to find the jewel box turned futitle, Varun Joshi lodged a complaint with the Narayanaguda police on November 21.

The Narayanaguda crime police plunged into action and caught the accused within 24 hours while the trio Sunita, Suresh and Shobha was trying to flee to Karnataka and recovered the stolen jewel box.