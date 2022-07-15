Hyderabad: Three GHMC employees held for creating fake fingerprints

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force on Thursday arrested three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees for their alleged involvement in the creation of fake fingerprints.

The offenders were identified as Maddi Venkat Reddy, Masku Laxmi Narsimha and Kashamoni Venkatesh. All the accused used to create fake fingerprints and thumb impressions to mark the attendance of sanitation workers through the biometric machine.

The police seized 43 fake fingerprints and thumb impressions along with three biometric machines from the accused. The police said that the accusssed created fake impressions with the use of M-Seal, dendrite Glue/Fevicol, wax. They learn to create the fake finger prints through youtube videos.

The accused then used to collect money from the sanitation workers, while distributing their salaries. The accused recorded their statements saying atleat three or four employees used to be absent in each shift. This amounted to the loss of government money worth Rs. 76,00,000 per year.

The accused were booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (Cheating and dishonesty), 468( Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471( using forged document as genuine ones) of the Indian Penal Code.