Hyderabad: Three held for making absurd video of children

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police have arrested three youths for allegedly making an absurd video and punishing sixteen minor children.

Though the incident took place last Friday, it came to light after the video went viral on social media.

The children were forced to take off their clothes. They were threatened for allegedly indulging in gambling for fun in the Hillocks of Mangalhat area.

The three accused have been identified as Amul, Rahul, and Hari Kiran. One of the accused took a video while threatening the children with a stick.

The Mangalahat police have swung into action after the father of one of the children filed a complaint.

The trio have been booked under IPC sections 324, 341 and 506.

“We have taken action against those who behaved in such a manner towards children,” said N Ravi SHO Mangalhat police station.