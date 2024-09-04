Hyderabad: Three held for phone snatching; property worth Rs 1.25L seized

Hyderabad: Three people, including two juveniles, accused of phone snatching were arrested by the Karkhana police on Monday, September 2. The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Bariya Rakesh Nagaraj Yadav, a resident of Secunderabad. The three accused planned to snatch phones to make money and monitored isolated places to target lone pedestrians.

The juveniles rode the vehicle while Yadav was a pillion rider. On August 29 the accused snatched a phone from the victim opposite Secunderabad Club Karkhana. Based on the complaint of the victim, the commissioner’s task force, North Zone and the Karkhana police nabbed the accused.

The police seized a phone and an Activa worth Rs 1,25,000 from the accused.