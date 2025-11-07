Hyderabad: Three holidays declared for Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the state government has declared a paid holiday for all offices and institutions where the counting centre and polling stations are established.

As per government orders, November 10,11 and 14 have been declared as paid holidays, corresponding to the day before the poll, the day of poll and the counting day.

In addition to this, November 11 has also been declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions under the Jubilee Hills constituency. A special casual leave has also been granted to all government employees who are registered voters in the constituency.

Jubilee Hills by-election

The Jubilee Hills by-election is expected to be a triangular fight between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of late Maganti Gopinath, while Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav and BJP has fielded Lanka Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested for the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Assaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced its support for Congress.

The by poll was necessitated after the death of the BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.