Hyderabad: Three injured after angry cop drives car into them

Hyderabad: A constable from Cyberabad injured three persons after he allegedly tried to run them over with his car in a state of anger.

The incident took place under Shamshabad police station limits where a police constable assaulted a man who walked past the former’s house.

Following the incident, the victim’s kin including his mother and sister approached the cop and enquired about his rudeness with the man.

Angered at being questioned by the women, the constable allegedly assaulted them, seeing which locals staying around intervened in the situation and began to defend the victims.

This annoyed the constable further, who turned the ignition key and drove his car rashly into the people leaving the man hanging on the bonnet for up to 100 metres.

Speaking to the Siasat.com, Shamshabad inspector of police said that the incident had led to the injury of three people but none of them was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the Shamshabad police has registered a case and a probe into the matter is underway.