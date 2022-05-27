Hyderabad: Three jailed for eve-teasing in Gandhi Nagar

Hyderabad: The XIII Special MM court, Magistrate, Secunderabad, on Thursday convicted and imprisoned three persons for committing eve-teasing, creating nuisance in the drunken condition in the limits of Gandhi Nagar Police limits.

In the first case, two persons identified as D Manikanta, 19, of Bholakpur and A Bhuvaneshwar, 19, Bholakpur both were convicted to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 37 days and 19 days respectively for teasing women. In another case, one K. Bharath alias Ballu, 29, of Double bed rooms, Potti Sri Ramulu Nagar, CC Nagar convicted and sentenced to undergo 112 days jail by the magistrate for creating nuisance in drunken condition and also misbehaving with ladies in CC Nagar double bed rooms.

The ACP, Chikkadpally, appealed to all the citizens of Gandhi Nagar police limits that no offences, including petty offences, are not tolerated by police and if any one violated, they will be punished strictly.