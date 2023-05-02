Hyderabad: Three TSSPDCL employees arrested for bribery

Hyderabad: Three employees of TSSPDCL were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a contractor at in the city on Tuesday.

The official, P Prasad Babu, Additional Assistant Engineer, TSSPDCL, Chilukanagar Section, allegedly demanded an amount of Rs. 10,000 from a contractor Naveen Kumar for preparing work estimates and forwarding them to higher officials for according sanction.

Babu asked the line inspector Inapudi Srinivas Rao to negotiate and collect the bribe. Naveen convinced Srinivas he would pay Rs. 5,000 and the latter directed him to hand over the amount to Gowtham, a private person, who is working as a private assistant to Prasad Babu.

Instead of paying the bribe amount, Naveen approached the ACB who booked a case and laid a trap. Gowtham was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 5,000 from Naveen. Gowtham told us that he had accepted the amount on orders of Srinivas and Prasad, said ACB officials.

A case is registered against Gowtham, Srinivas and Prasad. All the three persons are arrested and produced before the court.