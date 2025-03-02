Hyderabad: Tipper crashes into bike, cycle on ORR service road; 1 dead, 2 injured

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred on Saturday morning on the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Narsingi and Vattinagulapalli, claiming the life of a motorcyclist and injuring two others.

The incident happened around 8:30 am when four individuals, traveling on two motorcycles to their workplace in Patancheru, were involved in the crash.

According to reports, a tipper truck collided with the first motorcycle, causing the rider, Gnaneshwar Rao, a construction worker, to fall and die instantly from the severe impact.

The pillion rider was thrown off the bike but sustained only minor injuries. The truck also hit a cyclist traveling on the same stretch, injuring them as well.

The driver of the tipper fled the scene without stopping. Two other workers, who were riding on another motorcycle about 200 meters behind, witnessed the incident and promptly alerted police and emergency services. The injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gachibowli police have registered a case and are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

