Hyderabad to be developed as hub of Indian cinema: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Hyderabad will be developed into a major hub for Indian cinema.

He assured that the state government would extend full support to the film industry and help resolve the challenges faced by filmmakers and artists.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while meeting film personalities who were recently honoured at the 71st National Film Awards. The award winners visited him at his residence in Hyderabad to share their concerns and suggestions for the growth of the industry.

Revanth Reddy felicitated Anil Ravipudi (director of Bhagavanth Kesari), Prashanth Varma (director of Hanuman), and the Hanuman VFX team led by Venkat and Srinivas. He also honoured fight masters Nandu and Prithvi, Baby director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit.

Producers Chaitanya Reddy and Niranjan Reddy (Hanuman), SKN (Baby), and Garapati Sahu (Bhagavanth Kesari) were also present on the occasion.

Congratulating the awardees, the Chief Minister said their achievements had brought national recognition to Telugu cinema. He assured that the state government would stand firmly with the film fraternity and work to strengthen Hyderabad’s position in Indian cinema.