Mumbai: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to celebrate his 51st birthday on August 9, and Hyderabad is gearing up for the occasion in grand style. Known for treating the actor’s birthday like a festival, fans across the city have planned a series of celebrations, from special film screenings and cake-cutting events to themed parties and fan gatherings.

Adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Dookudu is returning to theatres with a special re-release on his birthday. Several fan associations have organised early morning shows, with one of the biggest celebrations set to take place at Asian Laxmikala Cinepride, Moosapet, where a special fan show has been scheduled for August 9 at 8 am.

According to the organisers, the event will feature paper showers, fan edits, crackers, live band performances, a massive 51-kg birthday cake, and several other surprises to mark the superstar’s special day.

The celebrations won’t be limited to cinemas.

Hyderabad’s nightlife is also joining the festivities, with Insomnia at the The Purple House, Khajaguda, hosting what is being promoted as the city’s first-ever nightclub celebration dedicated to Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 8.

The event promises a Mahesh Babu-themed photo booth, an exclusive playlist featuring songs from his films, a dance floor, themed decor, and a midnight cake-cutting ceremony as fans count down to the actor’s birthday.

Every year, Mahesh Babu’s birthday witnesses an outpouring of love from fans, with social media trends, charity drives, blood donation camps, and special screenings becoming a tradition. This year, with Dookudu returning to the big screen and multiple fan events lined up across Hyderabad, the celebrations are expected to be bigger than ever.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Varanasi, the highly anticipated globe-trotting action adventure directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is among the most awaited Indian films currently in production.