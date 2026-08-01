Hyderabad: August is here and it’s already festival season for Mahesh Babu fans. Every year, the superstar’s birthday turns into a grand celebration, and this time, the excitement is even bigger. To mark Mahesh Babu’s 51st birthday on August 9, the makers are bringing back his iconic blockbuster Dookudu to theatres worldwide in a remastered 4K version.

With advance bookings opening today on August 1 at 7 pm, fans are gearing up to relive one of Telugu cinema’s biggest entertainers on the big screen once again.

About Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu

Released in 2011, Dookudu became one of the biggest blockbusters of its time, with Mahesh Babu’s effortless screen presence, punch dialogues and comic timing earning widespread appreciation. Directed by Srinu Vaitla and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film continues to enjoy cult status among fans, making its re-release one of the most anticipated events of the birthday celebrations.

Over the past two decades, Mahesh Babu has cemented his place as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest superstars. From classics like Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu and Businessman to recent blockbusters such as Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he has consistently delivered memorable performances and massive box-office successes. Known for balancing commercial entertainers with socially relevant films, Mahesh enjoys a loyal fan base across the globe, with every birthday celebrated like a festival by his admirers.

His upcoming film Varanasi

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his most ambitious project yet, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The globe-trotting action-adventure stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh Babu and is one of the most awaited Indian films in production. Recent reports suggest the film remains on schedule for its April 7, 2027 release, while composer MM Keeravani has spent months crafting its background score, highlighting the project’s massive scale.

With Dookudu returning to theatres and Varanasi generating enormous buzz, Mahesh Babu fans have every reason to celebrate this birthday month. If early excitement is anything to go by, cinema halls are expected to witness a festive atmosphere as audiences flock to watch one of the Superstar’s most loved films on the big screen once again.