Hyderabad to experience disruptions in drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Several areas in Hyderabad will experience disruptions in the supply of drinking water as a result of a major leakage in the 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main pipeline of the Manjeera Phase 2 at Rudraram.

Affected areas include operations and maintenance numbers 6, 9, 17, 22, and namely Beeramguda, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Deepthi Sri Nagar, KPHB Housing Board, Nizampet, Hydher Nagar, Moosapet and Erragadda.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials are carrying out emergency repair works, which are expected to be completed by the morning of December 13, after which the supply will be restored.