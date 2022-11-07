Hyderabad to get double-decker AC buses in January – Know details

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will see double-decker electric buses plying on the roads of the city from January. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started the process of procuring six AC electric double-decker buses.

The buses can ply in the city for 12 to 14 hours. It is likely that these buses will ply on routes like Patancheru-Koti, Jeedimetla-CBS, Afzalgunj-Mehdipatnam, etc.

The development authority is going to procure the double-decker AC buses on two years and two lakh kilometers warranty. Apart from it, there will be an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the next five years.

Dismissing the claim that the buses will create traffic jams, a senior official earlier said that plying these buses on the selected routes will not cause a traffic congestion problem.

Double-decker AC buses in Hyderabad

A double-decker bus can accommodate more than 60 seats. It is not new for Hyderabad as the bus used to ply in the city earlier too.

However, it was phased out due to the construction of flyovers in large numbers. The poor condition of double-decker buses was another reason.

The proposal to restart double-decker buses in the city began last year after KTR recalled the days when he used to take the bus to school.

I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids 😊



Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? https://t.co/ceEGclQLFz — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020

Although the residents of Hyderabad are waiting eagerly for the double-decker buses, some trade unionists of the TSRTC have questioned the viability of the project.