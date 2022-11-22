Hyderabad to get India’s largest, world’s tallest cinema screen

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex is all set to upgrade its theatre with the biggest projection screen in all of India, offering an enthralling experience for cinema lovers.



Reportedly, this large screen facility at Prasads Multiplex is equipped with the biggest projection screen in India measuring about 64ft high and 101.6ft wide.

Largest screen of the country going up. Tallest that can be made in the whole world. This is a 64ft giant and 101.6ft in width. Specially made for Prasad's by @strong_mdi

— Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) November 21, 2022

The new cinema screen is assumed to be as high as a cinema screen can ever be made in the world.

This projection facility will open with Avatar: Way of Water which is scheduled to be released on the 16th of December.