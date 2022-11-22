Hyderabad gets India’s second AWS infrastructure region

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud India, a subsidiary of Amazon, on Tuesday announced that AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region is now open. It is the company’s second AWS infrastructure region in India.

By 2030, the company is going to invest around $4.4 billion in India through AWS infrastructure in Hyderabad. The investment will include date centers’ constructions, operational expenses, purchases of goods and services, etc.

The future starts today!

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is now open! 🎉

This is the second region in India joining the Mumbai region to offer customers more choice & flexibility to leverage advanced cloud technologies. https://t.co/8LmlI4U1P0#IndiaBuildsOnAWS pic.twitter.com/BwnabfAJRm — AWS Cloud India (@AWSCloudIndia) November 22, 2022

AWS infrastructure to support thousands of jobs in Hyderabad

Annually, AWS infrastructure is going to support over 48 thousand jobs in Hyderabad. These jobs will be in many fields including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, etc.

It is expected that the construction and operation of the infrastructure are going to add $7.6 billion to India’s GDP by 2030.

Welcoming the investment by the company, Telangana IT minister K. T. Rama Rao said that it will strengthen the state’s position as a data center hub in the country.

Major announcement!



Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an https://t.co/RTJV8UbvFI, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in India—the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.#TriumphantTelangana @awscloud @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/kNyYN78313 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 22, 2022

Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is 30th AWS Region

The Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is the 30th AWS Infrastructure Region. The region will give an additional option to customers for running their applications.

At the Hyderabad Region, customers can use long list of AWS services including, Amazon API Gateway, AWS AppConfig, AWS Application Auto Scaling, Amazon Aurora, Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling, AWS Config, AWS Certificate Manager, AWS Cloud Control API, AWS CloudFormation, AWS CloudTrail, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon CloudWatch Events, Amazon CloudWatch Logs, AWS CodeDeploy, AWS Database Migration Service, AWS Direct Connect, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon EMR, Elastic Load Balancing, Elastic Load Balancing – Network (NLB), Amazon EventBridge, AWS Fargate, AWS Health Dashboard, AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), AWS Lambda, AWS Marketplace, Amazon OpenSearch Service, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Redshift, Amazon Route 53, AWS Secrets Manager, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Glacier, Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS), Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), AWS Step Functions, AWS Support API, Amazon Simple Workflow Service (Amazon SWF), AWS Systems Manager, AWS Trusted Advisor, VM Import/Export, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), AWS VPN, and AWS X-Ray.

AWS in India

It is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides an on-demand cloud computing platform and APIs to customers that include individuals, companies, and governments.

