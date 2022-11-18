Hyderabad to get Paris-inspired bridges across Musi River

Hyderabad: Telangana state government officials are preparing plans to construct Paris-inspired bridges across the Musi River in Hyderabad.

Though the bridges will be inspired by the bridges across the rivers in Paris and other cities in Europe, they will be designed in a manner that fits the topography of Hyderabad.

Recently, a team of officials visited Paris to study the bridges in the European city.

Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao asked the official not to design the bridges exactly as they saw in Paris. The minister asked them to design bridges that fit the city’s topography.

After the meeting, the officials started focusing on the design of future bridges over the Musi River in Hyderabad. Emphasis is likely to be given to the city’s topography while designing the bridges.

Boating facilities at Musi River in Hyderabad

In order to provide boating facilities at Musi River, the government entrusted the responsibility of maintaining the water level in the river to the Musi River Development Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and the irrigation department.

As the government is planning to turn the Musi River into one of the tourist attraction spots in Hyderabad, officials have been directed to ensure water cleanliness.

If everything goes as per plan, Musi River will also have boating facilities similar to the facility in Hussain Sagar Lake.

In the lake which is located at the heart of the city, boating is one of the facilities that attract many visitors to Lumbini Park daily.

Proposals for bridges across the river

There are proposals for many bridges across the Musi River in Hyderabad. They include pedestrian bridges, causeways etc.

Following are the proposals

Pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj Ibrahimbagh causeway A bridge between Suncity and Chintalmet A bridge between the inner ring road to Kismathpur Road A bridge at Chaderghat A bridge at Moosarambagh A bridge parallel to the Attapur bridges A bridge between Manchirevula and Narsingi etc.

Musi River

Musi River which is a tributary of the Krishna River flows through Telangana. The river divides Hyderabad into Old City and New City.

Musi river originates in Ananthagiri Hills which is located in Vikarabad district, Telangana, and flows through Hyderabad and other districts before joining Krishna River in Nalgonda district. After joining, it empties into the Bay of Bengal.

Many historical structures are located on the bank of the river. They include Telangana High Court, City College, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Osmania General Hospital, Salar Jung Museum, and State Central Library.