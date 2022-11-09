Ahead of Formula E Race in Hyderabad, Hussain Sagar to get musical fountains

Hyderabad: Ahead of Formula E Race in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install musical fountains in Hussain Sagar.

The fountains that will be of size 180 meters x 10 meters will be installed in the lake on the NTR Marg roadside. The cost of the fountains is expected to be Rs. 17.02 crore.

For the supply, installation, and commissioning of the musical floating fountains with an operation and maintenance period of three years, HMDA is in the process of finding agencies.

After the installation, there will be three shows on weekdays whereas, on weekends and holidays, the number of shows will be increased to four.

The duration of each show that will be arranged between 7 pm and 10 pm on weekdays will be of 20 minutes.

Hyderabad to host Formula E Race in February

Hyderabad is the only city in India that is selected for the Formula E Race that takes place on a regular road and not on a specialized track.

The race is going to be held on February 11, 2023, on NTR Marg road that surrounds Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad.

A total of 11 teams are going to participate in the race which will be held on a 2.7-km long road. The drivers will participate in the competition in electric vehicles.

The race in Hyderabad will be the fourth in the season. The first one will be held in Mexico City and the next two are scheduled to be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.