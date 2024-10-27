Hyderabad to get residential towers for Musi evictees near river, says Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that residential towers will be constructed for Musi evictees near the river in Hyderabad.

He made this announcement while addressing a property show organized by the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) at Hitex on Saturday.

Integrated facilities at residential towers near Musi River in Hyderabad

Providing further details, he stated that the towers will include integrated facilities. Schools, initiatives for women’s self-help groups, and small-scale businesses will be made available for Musi River evictees.

During his address, he remarked that Hyderabad is a jewel in India.

Also Read BRS delegation visits areas along Musi River in Hyderabad

On HYDRA

Apart from residential towers near the Musi River in Hyderabad, he spoke on the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring, and Protection Agency (HYDRA). Regarding the HYDRA, he clarified that the agency does not have jurisdiction over approvals. The responsibility lies with departments such as the GHMC, HMDA, and DTCP.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to oppose the demolition of houses along the Musi River. The party staged a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park, demanding that the Congress government drop its plans to evict residents from areas along the river.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, led the protest.