BRS delegation visits areas along Musi River in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of BRS MLAs and MLCs, led by Harish Rao, visited Hyderabad to inspect the areas along the Musi River.

The MLAs and MLCs interacted with the residents and extended their solidarity to their protests.

Authorities launch survey

On Thursday, authorities launched a survey of illegal houses and other structures that have been built along the Musi River in Hyderabad and the adjoining districts in preparation for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Several teams of officials, along with the police, visited residential areas that had encroached upon the riverbed and buffer zone in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. The team members were seen marking the structures that will be removed to clear the riverbed and buffer zone of all encroachments. The officials were surveying Langar Houz, Chaderghat, Musa Nagar, Shankar Nagar, and other areas.

The Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dana Kishore, who is also the Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, stated that the government has prepared an action plan to clear the constructions that have arisen along the river course.

“We will ensure the rehabilitation of the evacuees of the Musi Riverfront in double-bedroom houses. The government has allotted nearly 16,000 double-bedroom houses in different parts of the city to provide accommodation for the people who will be evacuated from the dwellings along the river,” Kishore said.

Those living in the buffer zone will receive compensation for their structures in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

1908 Musi River floods

Meanwhile, Hyderabad remembers the Musi River floods of 1908, which occurred between September 28 and 29. The floods served as a wake-up call for the city’s administration.

In response to the catastrophic Musi River floods of 1908, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were constructed to manage the water flow. Despite the construction of these reservoirs, modern-day Hyderabad faces new challenges related to the Musi River, as over time, people have begun constructing homes and other structures along the riverbed, leading to encroachments.

To preserve the river, the Musi Riverfront Development Project has been proposed. The project aims to conserve the Musi River, promote tourism, and prevent future flooding.