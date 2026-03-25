Hyderabad to get Rs 15,000 cr infra push, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Industries and IT, D Sridhar Babu, said the state government is committed to transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city with the support of all stakeholders.

He emphasised that easing traffic congestion and strengthening infrastructure remain key priorities.

Rs 15,000 crore development plan

The minister announced that a comprehensive development plan worth Rs 15,000 crore has been prepared for the city. Of this, Rs 2,250 crore will be spent during the 2026–27 financial year. He also stated that a meeting with Hyderabad MLAs will be held soon to review and discuss development initiatives.

Focus on traffic and infrastructure

Speaking during the Assembly’s Question Hour on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu responded to queries raised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members on city development and project implementation.

He said that Rs 122 crore has been spent over the past two years to tackle traffic issues, with special focus on the Old City and IT corridors where congestion is severe.

Major projects underway

The minister detailed several large-scale infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and urban mobility. These include multiple works under the H-City project, expansion of link roads across the city, and the construction of elevated corridors to ease traffic flow.

He clarified that projects initiated under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) by the previous government have not been stopped, though some adjustments were made based on current needs. Work on the Uppal elevated corridor, he added, will be expedited soon.

Environmental and public health measures

Addressing environmental concerns, Sridhar Babu said the government will take immediate action to resolve issues related to the Jawaharnagar dump yard, keeping public health in focus.

He assured that there would be no protocol violations under the current administration.

Musi river and centre–state relations

On the Musi River rejuvenation project, the minister said the government has clear and positive intentions, but accused the BRS of politicising the issue. He also urged the Union Government to end discrimination against Telangana and provide adequate funds under the AMRUT scheme, on par with Andhra Pradesh.

He called upon Union ministers and BJP MPs from the state to take up the matter actively.