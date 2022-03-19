Hyderabad to get South Asia’s largest US Consulate office

Hyderabad: The United States (US) is soon going to establish South Asia’s largest Consulate office in Hyderabad. The consulate office will be set up in Nanakramguda.

It is expected that the construction of the office will be completed by November 2022 and will be opened sooner.

Apart from 54 visa procession windows, the consulate office will have many new features. For the new office which will be constructed on 12.2 acres site, the US is going to invest $297 million.

The new consulate office in Hyderabad will be certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

It is estimated that the office will use 81.72 percent less water, 50 percent less energy when compared to non-certified buildings.

For the convenience of the applicants who visit the consulate office in Hyderabad, there will be covered walkways, a large waiting hall, and an adequate number of desks.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009. It was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

It is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows:

Telangana Andhra Pradesh Odisha

Paigah Palace

The historical building was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman. The palace which is spread on four-acre land is a double-storied building.

The Paigah family who is known as the foremost palace builders in Hyderabad was next to the Nizams’ family in the hierarchy of nobles of Hyderabad.