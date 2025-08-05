Hyderabad to get two Centres of Excellence for critical minerals research

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced on Monday, August 4, that two of the seven Centres of Excellence being established across the country for critical minerals research will be located in Hyderabad.

In a press statement, Minister Reddy revealed that one of the centers will be set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, while the other will be at the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC).

These centres are part of a nationwide network that also includes locations at IIT Bombay, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Roorkee, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar, and CSIR-NML Jamshedpur.

The central government will fund all seven centers, allocating Rs 500 crore for R&D and an additional Rs 500 crore for developing world-class human resources.

Minister Reddy emphasised that the establishment of these centres in Hyderabad will provide a significant opportunity for deep research into critical minerals.