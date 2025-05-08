Centre approves National Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a major initiative to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country and establish five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling (NCOEs).

Among these five NCOEs, one will be set up in Hyderabad.

The scheme, proposed in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 budgets, will be implemented with a total expenditure of Rs 60,000 crore.

The funding will be shared between the Centre (Rs 30,000 crore), state governments (Rs 20,000 crore), and industry partners (Rs 10,000 crore).

The NCOE in Hyderabad, along with others in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kanpur, and Ludhiana, will focus on developing infrastructure and providing advanced skill training.

Under this scheme, more than 50,000 individuals will receive training at these centres.

The initiative also includes filling 130 professor posts and adding over 6,500 new seats across five new IITs in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka.

ITI scheme

The ITI scheme aims to position existing ITIs as government-owned, industry-managed aspirational institutes of skills, in collaboration with state governments and industry.

“Over a five-year period, 20 lakh youth will be skilled through courses that address the human capital needs of industries. The scheme will focus on ensuring alignment between local workforce supply and industry demand, thereby facilitating industries, including MSMEs, in accessing employment-ready workers,” the government said, in a press release.