Hyderabad to get Rs 10,500 cr AI boost with NTT Data Center

Hyderabad: NTT Data, a global IT services company, has announced plans to establish a Rs 10,500 crore AI data centre cluster in Hyderabad. The project involves setting up a 400 MW data centre cluster with 25,000 GPUs to support AI supercomputing infrastructure.

NTT Data and AI cloud platform company Neysa Networks signed a tripartite agreement with the Telangana State Government to develop the facility.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting in Japan.

The data centre will be powered by a combination of grid and renewable energy sources, up to 500 MW, and will use advanced cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling. The project will comply with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The campus will also collaborate with Telangana’s academic institutions to support AI talent development. The investment is part of Telangana’s plan to become a leading AI hub in India.

Senior officials from NTT Data, Neysa Networks, and the Telangana government participated in the signing ceremony.

This investment follows recent data centre projects by AWS, STT, Tillman Holdings, and CtrlS in Hyderabad.