Hyderabad to host 4th season of India Science Festival in 2023

Hyderabad: Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India) announced the 4th edition of its flagship science communication event, the India Science Festival, ISF 2023, which will be held in Hyderabad.

ISF 2023, will be held by FAST India in collaboration with the government of Telangana through the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) between January 20-22, 2023.

The Festival is a culmination of dialogue, exhibition, and celebration of science and technology by various individuals and organisations across sectors from India and around the world.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between FAST India and TSIC to collaborate and organise the 4th edition of the festival.

Hyderabad was selected as the festival’s host city due to its rich Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) ecosystem, as well as its vibrant academic and student communities.



The poster for the festival was launched by Principal Secretary to ITE&C, Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Innovation Officer to the State, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, CEO to FAST India, Jayant Krishna, Director General, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) Ajit Rangnekar, and Principal, The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet, Dr. Madhav Deo Saraswat.

Jayesh Ranjan, said, “We are elated that FAST India has chosen Hyderabad as the destination for the festival. The Government of Telangana is happy to support the festival in all the necessary means of action and truly celebrate science in its diverse formats.”

Themed around Future Is Now, the festival will explore the current advances and developments in S&T shaping our present and our future.

Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government and internationally renowned scientist, Prof K VijayRaghavan, will serve as the Chief Scientific Advisor to ISF 2023.

The ISF 2023 program will include an eclectic mix of popular science talks, interdisciplinary panel discussions, immersive exhibits, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, policy roundtables, book launches, film screenings, and performances.

To explore all facets of science and technology and help connect them to the real world, ISF 2023 will feature experts from a diverse range of fields.

ISF 2023 will be free and open to all and will strive to connect young people and the general public with scientists, engineers, health professionals, and innovators to discuss, collaborate, and progress together.