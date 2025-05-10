Hyderabad to host 6-Day Mind Mastery workshop by Memory Khan

Hyderabad: Are you ready to unlock your brain’s full potential? Memory Khan’s Mind Mastery workshop is set to take place in Hyderabad from Thursday, May 15 to Thursday, May 22. In this 6-day workshop, participants will learn effective memory techniques to improve focus, retention, and productivity.

The workshop, organised by Memory Khan International, will be held at KLN Prasad Auditorium, Red Hills, from 9 am to 1:30 pm on May 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22.

Speaking at the official announcement of the event, Mohammad Lateef Khan, popularly known as Memory Khan, said, “Memory is not a natural gift—it’s a skill that can be improved at any age.”

Khan is a Senior Tony Buzan Licensed Instructor and one of only four memory trainers in the world personally trained by Tony Buzan, the inventor of mind mapping.

Why you should attend the Mind Mastery workshop

Whether you’re a student preparing for exams, a professional juggling multiple tasks, or simply someone who wants to boost their mental agility, this workshop will equip you with tools that can dramatically transform how you learn, recall, and retain information.

“Many students and parents complain that no matter how much they study, they forget everything. The issue is not with our capacity, but with our method of learning,” Khan explains.

“Our education system tells us to study, memorise, and give exams—but it never teaches how to remember!”

Workshop highlights:

Master the technique of mind mapping to visually organise and retain ideas

Learn the memory palace technique for long-term information recall

Use chunking and association to break complex information into digestible pieces

Explore creative learning methods to enhance academic performance

Improve daily memory and productivity for all age groups, from students to senior citizens

Citing research, Khan reveals that using these techniques can lead to a 300-400 percent increase in memory performance.

“Memory is an art, a skill—anyone can learn it,” Khan adds. “These methods work for everyone, from school students to senior citizens.”

Khan has trained hundreds of people through workshops in India and abroad and is the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, a renowned educational group.

Limited seats – register today

The workshop is priced at Rs 15,000, but a special summer discount reduces the fee to just Rs 6,000.

Register via WhatsApp: Message 7337021453 to secure your place.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to unlock your mind’s potential and boost your memory skills with one of the world’s leading memory trainers, Memory Khan, in Hyderabad.