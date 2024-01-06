Hyderabad to host 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology

With a vision to reduce maternal mortality and achieve SDG 2030 goals, the conference aims to improve women's health on a large scale.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2024 5:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Obstetrics and Gynecological Society is gearing up for the 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology scheduled to take place between January 7 and 10 at HICC, HITEX.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the event which will witness the participation of over 12,000 global delegates. State health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and women and child welfare minister Seethakka will be the guests of honor, sharing insights on women’s health.

It aims to create a platform for discourse, collaboration, and awareness, addressing crucial aspects of women’s health and paving the way for a healthier future.

Discussion on obstetric medicine, emerging technologies in gynaecology, environment and reproduction, sexual reproductive rights and health, as well as pelvic medicine will take place.

Notable features include 25 pre-congress workshops, CME, 264 hours of academics featuring renowned international and national faculty, and 1200 oral and poster presentations.

The conference includes a public forum on January 8, 1-2 pm focusing on certification programs covering schools, teachers, and children, as well as a breast cancer awareness session on January 9 from 1-2 pm.

Renowned celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Nag Ashwin, Sobitha Dhulipala, Sreeleela, Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Palak Gulia are expected to grace the event.

