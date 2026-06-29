Hyderabad to host Aeromart 2026 with delegates from 25 countries

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host Aeromart Hyderabad 2026 from June 30 to July 2. Over 1,200 international delegates from over 400 companies across 25 countries will attend the event.

The three-day business convention aims to help Indian suppliers enter global aerospace, defence, and space supply chains while attracting new investments.

Over 10,000 business meetings planned

The event will feature more than 10,000 pre-arranged business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

The meetings will involve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-1 suppliers, MSMEs, manufacturers, Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) providers, and procurement teams.

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Focus on aerospace partnerships

The convention will focus on building the next generation of aerospace partnerships in India as the country continues to promote defence indigenisation.

Organisers said the event will provide international companies with access to India’s supplier network while creating opportunities for Indian suppliers to become part of global value chains.

Telangana has developed a strong aerospace ecosystem with more than 25 major companies and over 1,000 specialised MSMEs.

The state is also home to four aerospace parks and has close links with DRDO laboratories, defence public sector undertakings, research institutions, and universities.