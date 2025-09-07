Hyderabad to host All India Prison Duty meet from Sept 9 to 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department will host the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet, 2025, at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad from September 9 to 11.

More than 1,300 participants, including 184 women, from 21 states and three Union territories will compete in 36 professional sports and fine arts events.

This is the second time Telangana has hosted the event since its inception in 2015.

Participants will compete in a range of events, including first aid, quiz, welfare schemes, computer knowledge, athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, karate, dance, music, and painting.

The participating states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, along with union territories Delhi, Puducherry, and Chandigarh.