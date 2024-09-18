Hyderabad to host Devara pre-release event: All the key details

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with excitement as Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is gearing up for its global release on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed film has fans eagerly awaiting its premiere, with promotional events already in full swing.

Jr NTR has been actively promoting Devara across India, recently visiting Chennai to create buzz for the film. His promotional tour will continue across North Indian cities, and there’s talk of him heading to the USA for international promotions as well.

Devara Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

A grand pre-release event is scheduled for September 22, 2024, at Novotel, Hyderabad. Initially planned as a public outdoor event, it has been moved indoors due to expected rains. The event will feature the film’s cast, crew, and some surprise celebrity guests.

You asked for it and we couldn’t hold back…#AyudhaPooja will swing things into Musical Madness from 11:07 AM tomorrow 🔥#Devara #DevaraOnSep27th pic.twitter.com/KiiVvU5geF — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 18, 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be making her South Indian cinema debut with Devara. Her role is a major point of interest for fans, though details have been kept under wraps.

The soundtrack for Devara has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his energetic and emotional music. His involvement has already built excitement for the movie’s score.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for Devara in Hyderabad and Telangana will be Rs. 413 for multiplexes and Rs. 250 for single screens. In Andhra Pradesh, tickets will be Rs. 325 for multiplexes and Rs. 200 for single screens.