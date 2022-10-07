Hyderabad to host Formula-E race, EV Summit in February 2023

Hyderabad: The city will be the first in India to host the Formula-E race on February 11 next year, said Telangana state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). The race is being held along with the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week here from February 6 to 11, which will showcase the global EV ecosystem here in the state, the minister added.

Along with the Hyderabad E-Prix event, Hyderabad will also host an EV Summit – the Rall-E Hyderabad – before ending the week with the race. KTR along with energy minister Jagadish Reddy launched the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week portal on Friday.

“It is being organised by the Telangana government – the HMDA, Energy dept and industries departments. The corporate sponsor is Greenco and the event will be held at the HICC in Hitec City,” said KTR, while addressing the media.

The race will go around three places in central Hyderabad. “Planning has already begun for this race to accommodate 50,000. It will be a 2.8 kilometres race circuit. It is a hugely popular sport and millions of people watch it. The show car will go to other cities as well before the race,” KTR added. cities, as it is an India event. Bombay, Chennai, Delhi etc it will be showcased.