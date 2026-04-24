Hyderabad to host training on vegetable, millet processing on April 26

The training will highlight ways to reduce wastage and improve nutrition through scientific processing practices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 5:08 pm IST
Assorted grains and seeds including millet, sesame, and green gram in bowls with wooden spoons.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Department of Horticulture, Telangana, will conduct a training programme on processing methods of vegetables and millets on April 26 at the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute (THTI), Red Hills.

The session will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm under the ‘Mana Illu Mana Kuragayalu’ initiative, aimed at promoting better utilisation and value addition of agricultural produce.

Officials said the programme is designed to create awareness about processing techniques that can convert raw vegetables and millets into safe, edible, and nutrient-rich food products. The initiative also focuses on improving shelf life, packaging, and marketing, thereby enhancing income opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

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India ranks first globally in millet production and second in vegetable production. However, challenges such as perishability and lack of processing infrastructure continue to affect their full potential. The department noted that proper processing methods can address these issues while supporting nutrition and sustainability.

Focus on value addition, public health

The training will highlight ways to reduce wastage and improve nutrition through scientific processing practices. Participants will also be introduced to methods that generate additional income streams through value-added products.

Officials added that the programme aims to strengthen public health outcomes by encouraging the consumption of processed, nutrient-rich foods.

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The registration fee for the training has been fixed at Rs 100. Interested participants can contact 8977714411 or 8688848714 for further details.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 5:08 pm IST

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