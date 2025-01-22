Hyderabad to Mumbai within budget: Travel costs, hotels, and tips

Mumbai, also called the “City of Dreams,” is a lively city with famous landmarks, rich culture, and exciting experiences. If you are planning a short and affordable trip with friends or family from Hyderabad, here’s how you can explore Bombay without spending too much.

Hyderabad to Mumbai: Trains, Buses

By Train

Traveling by train is the best option for a budget trip. Trains from Hyderabad to Mumbai take about 14–15 hours. Sleeper class tickets start at Rs. 400, and AC tickets cost Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,800. Booking tickets early helps you save money.

By Bus

Buses are another affordable option. Non-AC buses cost Rs 900, and AC buses can go up to Rs. 4,000 during busy times. The journey takes 13–16 hours.

By Car

If you enjoy road trips, driving to Mumbai takes about 11 hours. The route via Solapur and Pune is scenic. Share fuel costs with friends to make it more affordable.

Where to Stay in Mumbai

Budget-friendly Hotels and Lodges

Solo travelers can stay in pods or lodges near Mumbai Central or Mohammed Ali Road for Rs 800–Rs1,000 per night.

Families or groups can find hotels in Mumbai Central with rooms costing Rs 1,500–Rs 2,500 per night.

Hotel costs near beaches and celebrity houses



To stay close to Juhu Beach or Bandra’s celebrity homes, hotels in Bandra, Juhu, or Santacruz cost Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 per night.

Best Way to Travel Within Mumbai



Local trains are the cheapest and fastest way to travel in Mumbai. Buy a daily or weekly pass to save money. Autos and buses are also good for short distances.

Day 1: Bandra and Juhu



Check in to your hotel and visit Bandra Fort, Bandstand, and Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s house). Spend the evening at Juhu Beach enjoying street food like pav bhaji and vada pav. Return via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link for stunning sunset views.

Day 2: South Mumbai



Start at Gateway of India. You can take a ferry to Elephanta Caves, though it’s optional. Have lunch at Café Mondegar in Colaba, then relax at Marine Drive and enjoy street food at Chowpatty Beach. Take a night tour of iconic landmarks like CST and the Taj Hotel.

Day 3: Shopping and Relaxing

Shop at Colaba Causeway for souvenirs and affordable clothes. Visit Siddhivinayak Temple, Mani Bhavan, or Bandstand Promenade. End your trip with a peaceful evening at Versova Beach.

Budget Tips

Book your tickets early to save money. Eat street food to enjoy tasty meals at low prices. Use local transport like trains and buses for affordable travel.

Mumbai offers exciting experiences at every corner. Plan smart and enjoy a memorable trip within your budget!